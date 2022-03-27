Vietnam, Grenada boost cooperation in trade, investment
The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and Grenada, in collaboration with the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), recently held a seminar in both in-person and online formats to promote cooperation in investment between the two countries.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela and Grenada Le Viet Duyen presents a credential letter to Governor-General of Grenada Cécile La Grenade (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and Grenada, in collaboration with the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), recently held a seminar in both in-person and online formats to promote cooperation in investment between the two countries.
Speaking at the event, GIDC Vice President Royston Cumberbatch informed participants about the investment fields that the Grenadian Government wants to promote as well as its policies to attract foreign investors.
According to him, Grenada has many conditions for investors to tap into, not only in tourism but also in other potential fields such as agriculture, telecommunications, energy and education.
In addition to preferential policies, foreign investors can also enjoy the advantage of tax exemption when accessing the US and EU markets, he added.
He expressed his hope for more experienced Vietnamese investors to come to Grenada to seek investment opportunities in the near future.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela and Grenada Le Viet Duyen said that Vietnam has a lot of experience in agriculture and is currently the world’s leading exporter of many agricultural products such as rice, coffee, pepper, and cashew nuts.
Grenada businesses can find suppliers of quality food, foodstuffs and agricultural products from Vietnam, Duyen stated, adding that Vietnam also has many fast-growing and advantageous fields such as green economy, digital economy, electricity, electronics and electric cars.
Within his official visit to Grenada, Duyen had a meeting with Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry Peter David, who showed his hope to cooperate with Vietnam in aquaculture, and agricultural machinery manufacturing./.