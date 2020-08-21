Wildlife animals are released in the wild (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Global Alliance to Protect and Regenerate Nature “EndPandemics.Earth” has sent a letter of thanks to the Vietnamese Government and National Assembly for the country’s strong and drastic strides in the process of protecting the people and biodiversity.

According to the Education for Nature Vietnam Centre on August 21, the alliance highly evaluated Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19, saying that Vietnam not only minimised infections and fatalities from the disease but also showed its determination to wipe out the risk of wildlife-derived epidemic outbreaks via the issuance of the Prime Minister's Directive No.29/CT-TTg on several urgent measures to control the trading of wildlife.

In May and June, the alliance cooperated with the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to share information about COVID-19 and wildlife trade at a seminar.

The alliance also pledged to help Vietnam overcome difficulties and make further strides in preventing pandemics in the future.

Deputy Director of the Education for Nature Vietnam Centre Nguyen Thi Phuong Dung said it is a member of the alliance which comprises non-governmental organisations operating in the fields of environment, climate, economy, technology, forestry, science, health care, security and communications.

They launched the global campaign to reduce the risk of pandemics by addressing the root cause of all zoonotic outbreaks such as commercial trade in wildlife and disruption of wild habitats./.