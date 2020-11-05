ASEAN ASCC senior officials discuss activities for post-pandemic recovery The 29th Meeting of the Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) was held virtually on November 5 under the chair of the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

World Council of ASEAN Chief Justices holds online meeting The 8th meeting of the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) took place via videoconference on November 5.

World Indonesia’s railway operator records 163.6 mln USD loss in September State-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) posted 2.4 trillion IDR (163.6 million USD) loss between January and September, a drastic turn-around from the 1.5 trillion IDR profit booked during the same time last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on travel demand.

World Thailand approves price guarantee schemes for rice, rubber Thailand’s cabinet has given the nod to price guarantee schemes for rice and rubber worth a combined 61.9 billion baht (around 2 billion USD).