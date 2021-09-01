

The United Nations Security Council's meeting on Afghanistan on August 16. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has highlighted the importance of the UN Security Council holding debate and issuing a document on maritime security for the first time, which he said created a foundation for promoting the topic at the UNSC and UN in the coming time and contributed to the settlement of maritime security issues that drew concern from the international community.



He made the statement at a meeting on August 31 chaired by T S Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, the UNSC's president in August, about the activities of the Security Council in the past month.



The Vietnamese diplomat also informed UNSC members about the Association of Southeast Nations' efforts in promoting exchanges and seeking measures to assist the people of Myanmar recently, and thanked other countries for their support regarding this issue.



The UNSC's August agenda covered issues in many regions of the world, including issues of great interest from the international community such as the rapid developments in Afghanistan, the conflict in Ethiopia, the complex humanitarian and security situation in Haiti, as well as the situation in Myanmar and the nuclear issue related to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



India also presided debates on meaningful topics that have a large impact such as an open discussion on maritime security chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an open debate on the use of technology in UN peacekeeping operations.



During the month, the UNSC adopted five resolutions, four presidential statements, and five press statements.



UN member countries, namely South Africa, Switzerland, Ecuador, and Morocco, said that the UNSC had completed a big amount of work in August with many specific results on some hot issues./.