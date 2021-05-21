The delivery, the first batch of medical supplies donated by the Vietnamese government and people, arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on the morning of May 21. (Photo: VNA)



New Delhi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in India has announced that it presented 109 ventilators and 50 oxygen generators to India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delivery, the first batch of medical supplies donated by the Vietnamese government and people, arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on the morning of May 21.

The second batch, which includes 100 ventilators, 275 oxygen generators, 1,300 oxygen containers, and 50,000 masks, will be shipped by an Indian Navy vessel from Ho Chi Minh City to Chennai in Tamil Nadu state over the next few days.

The total cost amounts to 1.5 million USD. Donations in cash and kind were also sent to the Indian Red Cross Society via the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the Vietnam - India Friendship Association./.