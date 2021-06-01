Environment Activities held for World Environment Day must meet anti-pandemic regulations The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has requested activities held as part of the Action Month for the Environment in response to World Environment Day on June 5 be organised in accordance with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

Environment Binh Phuoc: Four wild animals released back to nature The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Wild Animals of the Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc has recently coordinated with forest rangers to return four rare animals to nature.

Environment Solutions sought to promote sustainable growth of Ly Son island Experts have gathered in a conference to discuss measures to connect resources to promote the sustainable development of Ly Son island in the central province of Quang Ngai.

Environment Vietnam affirms responsible contributions to climate change response Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit on May 31, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in.