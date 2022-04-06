The billionairs are Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, VietJet Air CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Hoa Phat Chairman Tran Dinh Long, Techcombank Chairman Ho Hung Anh, Thaco Chairman Tran Ba Duong, Masan Chairman Nguyen Dang Quang and Nova Group Chairman Bui Thanh Nhon.



Specifically, this is the first time Nova Group Chairman Bui Thanh Nhon has appeared in the list of Forbes.



Meanwhile, Mr. Vuong appeared for the 10th time, ranked 411th in the world.

To be on the list, the method chosen by Forbes is to assess the size of an individual’s wealth based on stock prices and exchange rates as of March 11./.

VNA