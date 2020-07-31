Business Retailers increase stocks to ensure supply in all circumstances Retailers have prepared goods to ensure adequate supply in all circumstances and have continued measures to safeguard the health of customers and staff amid new cases of COVID-19 that have occurred via community transmission.

Business Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration Block 114 is located in Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, about 65km from Quang Tri province, and 86km from Da Nang city in the central region.

Business Vietnam needs full market economy: experts Economists have said Vietnam would gain many benefits from a full and modern market economy.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,213 VND per USD on July 31, up 1 VND from the previous day.