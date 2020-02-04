Vietnam has additional 11 national intangible cultural heritages
Vietnam has added 11 more cultural icons to the list of national intangible cultural heritage, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The drum making of Dao Do ethnic people in the northwest province of Lao Cai’s Sa Pa (Source:baochinhphu.vn)
They are a festival of Chu Xa village in Hanoi’s Gia Lam district; the “gau tao” festival of H’Mong ethnic people in Phong Tho, Sin Ho and Tam Duong districts of the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau; the Dai Bi pagoda festival in the northern province of Nam Dinh’s Nam Truc district; the “cap sac” (maturity ritual) of Dao Quan chet ethnic people in the northwest province of Dien Bien’s Tua Chua district; the Linh Quang pagoda festival in the northern province of Nam Dinh’s Truc Ninh district; the “cap sac” (maturity ritual) of Dao Tien ethnic people in the northern province of Phu Tho’s Tan Son district; the “goi au” (Lung ta) ritual of the Thai Trang ethnic group in the northwestern province of Son La’s Quynh Nhai district; the Tra On temple festival in the Mekong delta province of Vinh Long’s Tra On district; and the Nguyen Tieu (Mid-First Lunar Month) festival of the Hoa ethnic people in Ho Chi Minh City.
Besides, drum making of Dao Do ethnic people in the northwest province of Lao Cai’s Sa Pa district; and the art of pattern making on costumes of H’Mong Hoa ethnic people in Son La province’s Moc Chau district are named the national intangible cultural heritages.
These recognised intangible cultural heritages belong to four categories of traditional handicrafts, traditional festivals, social practices and beliefs, and folklore knowledge.
The ministry assigned the authorities at all levels in localities where intangible cultural heritages are located to be responsible for management of the heritages within the scope of their duties and in accordance with the law and regulations on cultural heritages./.