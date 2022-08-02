Business Vietnam’s tuna exports to France up 203% in 7 months Vietnam raked in 350 million USD from tuna exports to France in the first seven months of 2022, representing a year-o-year surge of 203%, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business HCM City’s July CPI picks up 0.4% Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) picked up 0.4% month-on-month in July, with the hike in the prices of most commodities and services slowing down, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Flights linking Hanoi, Dong Hoi to increase The Vietnam Airlines Corporation is planning to raise the flight frequency between Hanoi and Dong Hoi city of central Quang Binh province to meet growing travel demand, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Some imported sugar products subject to anti-evasion measures of trade remedies The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a decision on the application of measures to prevent evasion of trade remedies against some cane sugar products imported from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar.