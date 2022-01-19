Tay Son Thuong Dao historical relic complex in Gia Lai province (Photo: baogialai.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam recently signed a decision to recognise five relic sites as special national ones.

They include the Tay Son Thuong Dao historical relic complex in Kbang and Kong Chro districts of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai; President Ho Chi Minh memorial site on Co To island of Quang Ninh northern province; and Vietnam-Laos revolutionary historical relic site in Yen Chau district of the northern province of Son La.

The 1015 (Charlie, Sac Ly) and 1049 (Delta) high points in Sa Thay and Dak To districts of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum were added to the Dak To–Tan Canh Victory special national relic site.

Thang Long Tu Tran (the four guards) in Hanoi, which are the four sacred temples of Bach Ma (White Horse) in the east, Voi Phuc (Kneeling Elephant) in the west, Kim Lien (Golden Lotus) in the south, and Quan Thanh in the north, was also named in the list.

The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, chairs of people’s committees of provinces where the recognised relics are located, and heads of ministry-level agencies are required to manage the sites in line with legal regulations on cultural heritages within their authority./.