Annual foreign direct investment poured into industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) is making up 35% - 40% of the total FDI capital inflows. The rate reaches even 70% - 80% in the processing and manufacturing industry.

Vietnam is currently home to 403 IPs, 18 coastal EZs, and 26 border gate EZs, which have become key magnets for domestic and foreign investments.

Economists said to welcome more investment, IPs and EZs need not only good infrastructure and excellent services but also assistance for investors. To do that, they in turn also need support from the Government.

Besides, , the economy is bouncing back quickly after the COVID-19 pandemic, with one of the fastest growth rates in the region, ensured major balances, and curbed inflation.



Favourable conditions provided for IPs by the Government will facilitate investors, and difficulties facing IPs could also directly or indirectly affect investors, experts noted./.

VNA