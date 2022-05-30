Videos Farmers promoting tourism development in Mekong Delta Farmers in the Mekong Delta have played an important role in tourism development, giving the region a facelift and contributing significantly to its socio-economic growth. Community-based tourism and nature-based tourism products created in Tra Vinh province have generated stable incomes for local farmers involved.

Travel World’s longest glass bridge inaugurated in Son La province The People’s Committee of Son La province held the inauguration ceremony of a 632-metre-long glass bridge in Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district on May 28.

Tours Nguyen Hoang Linh, a passionate landscape photographer “Landscape photography is not only about taking photos of the dawn and sunsets. It is capturing every moment of the day and all the happenings around you at the right time”. The mindset of capturing images at the right moment has made young photographer Nguyen Hoang Linh capable of taking impressive pictures.

Festival HCM City hosts first-ever fruit festival A fruit festival kicked off along Binh Dong wharf in District 8 of Ho Chi Minh City on May 28, part of efforts in building waterway tourism products in the southern economic hub.