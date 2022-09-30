Environment Close to 123,000 sea turtles released back to sea The Con Dao National Park in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau released 122,867 baby turtles into the ocean between January and September.

Environment Storm Noru wreaks havoc in central region Storm Noru made landfall in the central provinces with heavy rain and strong winds, causing landslides and damaging some houses.

Environment More protection of wild birds needed during migration season The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on September 27 asked city and provincial people’s committees, as well as forest protection agencies, to strengthen inspections of the hunting, trading and consumption of wild birds.

Environment #Run4WildlifeHN to return in November The annual race #Run4WildlifeHN will return to Hanoi on November 6 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV), the country’s first non-governmental organisation focusing on wildlife conservation.