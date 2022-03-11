Society Sun Group, Vietnam Airlines join hands to bring Vietnamese home from Ukraine Sun Group and Vietnam Airlines on March 10 signed a cooperation agreement on supporting the repatriation of Vietnamese people and their family members from war areas in Ukraine back home.

Society Youth group charged up for greener future GOMers, a youth volunteer group, are collecting used batteries to help protect the environment of northern Quang Ninh province.

Society Vietnam Embassy in Thailand works to repatriate crewmembers in distress​ The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand is urgently coordinating with sides involved to support the repatriation of four crew members of the Vietnamese-flagged Huy Hoang ship, which encountered an accident on March 8.

Society Another 300 Vietnamese evacuated from Ukraine arrive home A Bamboo Airways flight carrying 300 Vietnamese people evacuated from war zones in Ukraine to Poland safely arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the early morning of March 10.