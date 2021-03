Vietnam begins COVID-19 vaccination on March 8 (Photo: VNA)

– No new cases of COVID-19 were detected over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 10, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported.The national count of COVID-19 cases stands at 2,526, of which 1,587 are locally-transmitted.Some 45,090 who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring nationwide, with 498 at hospitals, 15,045 at other State-designated quarantine establishments, and 29,548 at home.The number of recoveries reaches 2,004, while the death toll remains 35.Among the active patients, 48 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 42 twice and 118 thrice.In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.