Health HCM City's health sector proposes buying 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department has recently submitted to the municipal People’s Committee a proposal for purchasing 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from an US producer to meet local demand.

Health Hanoi begins COVID-19 vaccination Thanh Nhan Hospital in Hanoi on March 9 began giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to 30 staff members who are in regular and direct contact with sources of infections, becoming the first unit in the city to deploy the vaccination programme.

Health No new COVID-19 infections logged on March 9 morning Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 9, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam proposes IMO prioritise sailors in COVID-19 vaccinations Vietnam has proposed the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) consider the issuance of regulations on prioritising COVID-19 vaccinations for sailors regardless their nationalities, thus minimising the risk of pandemic spreading among the group.