Vietnam has no new COVID-19 to report on August 23 morning
Testing for COVID-19 in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has no new cases of COVID-19 to report on August 23 morning, leaving the national count at 1,014 as of 6am, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The tally included 672 locally-transmitted cases, with 532 ones recorded since July 25.
By now 563 patients have been given the all-clear, and there have been 26 fatalities.
Among the patients under treatment across the country, 40 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 49 negative twice and 41 negative three times.
A total of 77,380 people who had close contacts with patients or came from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined./.
