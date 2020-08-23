Health Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections on August 21 evening, both in central Da Nang city, bring the national count to 1,009.

Health Health ministry orders halt to inpatient visiting in some medical facilities The Ministry of Health has announced a halt to inpatient visits in some critical units within public hospitals to limit the spread of COVID-19 after the country witnessed outbreaks in hospitals that lead to deaths.

Health Infographic No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 21 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,007 in the morning of August 21, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Locally-developed tracing app Bluezone tops 20 million downloads Vietnam had counted over 20 million downloads of Bluezone, a locally-developed app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, as of August 20, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).