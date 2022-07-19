Business Vietnam Airlines signs cooperation deal with Turkish Airlines The national flag carriers of Vietnam and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening bilateral cooperation at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK this week.

Business MB to set up commercial bank in Cambodia The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a written document allowing the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) to establish a 100%-owned bank in Cambodia on the ground of its branch in Phnom Penh.

Business EVFTA helps boost Vietnam’s cashew nut export to France Vietnam should fully tap benefits from tariff reduction and exemption brought by the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to promote cashew nut export to France, said insiders.

Business Vietjet offers exclusive zero-fare deal to celebrate 17 Vietnam – India route milestone As a special treat in celebration of 17 direct routes to India, Vietjet offers 16,688 promotional tickets with super low-fares starting 0 USD (excluding taxes and fees), applied to all routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc with five key Indian cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bangalore.