A factory of Samsung in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Experts said the US’s demand for high-quality Vietnamese products has been increasing due to changes in the global supply chain, and US firms sees Vietnam as a potential, safe investment destination post-pandemic.They noted the complementary nature of the two economies, with Vietnam having good production capacity in the fields of agriculture, seafood, and wood processing, among others, while the US is the world’s leading materials supplier and has the strongest purchasing power.However, they advised Vietnamese firms to select suitable measures to effectively access the US market, and strictly follow quality requirements of the US./.