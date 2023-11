Culture - Sports Infographic Eat like a Hanoian through typical daily dishes Hanoi is known for its rich and diverse culinary culture. From rustic and simple to sophisticated and luxurious dishes, all have the well-known flavors of the capital city.

Culture - Sports Infographic Puppetry - A thousand-year folk art The art of puppetry in Vietnam has existed for about 1,000 years, developing most strongly in the 11th-12th centuries. Vietnamese puppetry includes both ground puppetry and water puppetry.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese team targets 3-4 gold medals at Asian Para Games A 71-member team from Vietnam will compete in seven sports at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, from October 22-28. They target bagging three or four gold medals in the biggest Asian sporting event for people with disabilities.