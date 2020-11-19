Politics Japanese ambassador to ASEAN speaks of Vietnam’s excellent role Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira has spoken highly of the role of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 with the successful organisation of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings despite COVID-19.

Politics Foreign officials highlight signing of RCEP Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Peter Altmaier has welcomed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement between 15 signatories in Asia-Pacific.

Politics Vietnam, China's Hong Kong enjoy fruitful cooperation: Diplomat All fields of the partnership between Vietnam and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, especially economy, trade and investment, have been given due attention by leaders on both sides, Tran Thanh Huan, the outgoing Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong, said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.