They are a collection of handwritten Chinese and Nom documents in Ha Tinh province and the 78 “ma nhai” steles on Ngu Hanh Son Mountain in Da Nang city.

The steles feature writings of various genres by kings and mandarins of the Nguyen Dynasty, monks, and scholars who used to set foot in the scenic landscape between the first half of the 17th century and the 1960s.

With the two abovementioned pieces, Vietnam now has nine in documentary heritage lists of UNESCO, including three in the world list and six in the Asia-Pacific list./.

VNA