Culture - Sports Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week opens Vietnamese designer Hoang Minh Ha opened the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2022 in Hanoi on November 24 night with a collection highlighting the cultural heritage of northern Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Hungarian Film Week opens in HCM City Five Hungarian movies and animated films will be screened during Hungarian Film Week from November 25-29 in Ho Chi Minh City.