Culture - Sports Hanoi conserves Old Quarter’s heritage culture during urbanisation The People’s Committee of Hanoi's Hoan Kiem downtown district has exerted efforts and taken numerous measures to conserve, embellish, and promote the value of unique cultural, historical, and architectural heritage in Hanoi's Old Quarter, contributing to effectively developing tourism and cultural industry in the capital city.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wushu team bags another gold medal Nong Van Huu on May 12 bagged a gold medal at Nandao/Nangun event at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia, the second the Vietnamese wushu team has got at this year’s regional games after female athlete Duong Thuy Vi claimed the first on May 11.

Culture - Sports Vietnam still tops SEA Games medal standings on May 11 Eight more gold medals won on May 11 consolidated Vietnam’s top position on the medal standings at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia, with 57 golds.