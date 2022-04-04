Vietnam held by Myanmar in AFF Futsal Championship opener
Vietnam drew 1-1 with Myanmar in their first match at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Futsal Championship 2022 on April 4.
Vietnam opened the scoring in the 14th minute but were pegged back in the 27th minute by their rivals.
Coach Pham Minh Giang’s team will meet Timor Leste on April 5 and Australia on April 6.
The regional tournament, running until April 10, will also serve as the qualification for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022, with the top three teams representing ASEAN in the finals in Kuwait this September.
Vietnam have set a goal of making the top three./.