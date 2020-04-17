Politics Soldiers at Vietnam-Cambodia border contribute to COVID-19 prevention Under the scorching sun, soldiers of Military Zone 7 stationed at the Vietnam-Cambodia border have been trying to overcome difficulties and fulfilling their duties at the quarantine posts.

Politics Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month The United Nations Secretariat on April 15 announced Vietnam’s report on the UN Security Council (UNSC) presidency month (Report No. S/2020/258).

Politics Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said in an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency in Jakarta on April 15 that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

Politics Vietnam presents medical supplies to Japan, Russia, US Vietnam on April 16 presented medical supplies as gifts of its government and people to their Japanese counterparts to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.