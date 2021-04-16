Politics Lists of candidates for NA, People’s Council elections finalised in localities The Standing Boards of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of provinces and cities nationwide held their third consultation conferences on April 16 to finalise lists of candidates for the election as deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and members of all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Cuba’s Giron victory celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on April 16 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory (April 19).

Politics Hanoi hopes to bolster cooperation with Nordic capitals Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh held a working session with Vice President of the Nordic Chamber of Commerce (NordCham) in Vietnam Quist Thomasen on April 16, to discuss the business activities of Nordic companies in the city and the possibility of setting up relations between Hanoi and the capitals of Nordic countries.

