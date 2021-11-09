World Malaysian PM pays official visit to Indonesia Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is on an official visit to Indonesia from November 9-11 – his first visit to the neighbouring country since taking the oath of office in August.

ASEAN ASEAN to face numerous challenges due to climate change: report ASEAN is at risk of losing over 35 percent of its GDP by 2050 from climate change and natural hazards, severely impacting key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and fishing, along with human health and labour productivity, according to a report jointly conducted by Nanyang Technological University of Singapore (NTU Singapore) and University of Glasgow.

ASEAN Vietnam attends 5th meeting of ASEAN-Germany DPC Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended the fifth meeting of the ASEAN-Germany Development Partnership Committee (AG-DPC) held virtually on November 5.

ASEAN ASEAN leader: RCEP to offer boost to post-pandemic economic recovery ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi has hailed regional member states for approving the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), saying that the implementation of the agreement will provide a tremendous boost to post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.