Vietnam has highlighted the role played by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in seeking a peaceful solution to the Myanmar issue during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on November 8 to listen to a report by Erywan Pehin Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei and ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar, on the block’s efforts regarding the Myanmar situation.
Addressing the meeting, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, lauded a number of positive moves in Myanmar recently, including the freeing of thousands of detained people.
However, she showed her concern about the absence of progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus and the destruction of offices and essential civil infrastructure facilities as well as clashes and violence inciting activities by parties, including armed groups, making it difficult for the process of dialogue and reconciliation, deepening divisions and increasing the risk of a civil war in the country.
Tra called on the parties concerned in Myanmar to end violence, ensuring life, safety and security of people as well as the safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid in line with international humanitarian law with the priority given to COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.
Vietnam urged the parties to implement the Five-Point Consensus in a timely and full manner, including dialogues to seek a peaceful, sustainable and comprehensive solution for the interest of Myanmar people.
Besides, the parties should deal with the root of the crisis in Rakhine state and create all necessary conditions for those who have been forced to leave their residence to return to their home in a safe, voluntary and sustainable way, she said.
Vietnam welcomes the support by outside partners to ASEAN’s efforts, including humanitarian assistance and support to the role and voice of ASEAN, said Tra.
She said that Vietnam highly appreciates contributions by the UN Secretary General and former Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Myanmar, and welcomes the appointment of the new Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for the country.
The Vietnamese representative reaffirmed commitments by ASEAN and Vietnam in particular in supporting Myanmar to return to the normal situation as wished by local people.
All UN member countries underlined the need to immediately and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus, and expressed their wish that the ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar will arrive in the country as soon as possible to promote dialogue, trust-building and meet relevant parties. Many countries showed their concern about attacks and violence across Myanmar, especially in the northern and northwestern regions recently, and called on all parties to restrain and end violence, ensuring people’s humanitarian access, security and safety.
At the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting held in late April in Jakarta, ASEAN leaders reached consensus on five points on Myanmar situation: ending violence, conducting constructive dialogue among all parties, appointing a special ASEAN envoy to facilitate the dialogue, providing humanitarian assistance for Myanmar’s people through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance./.