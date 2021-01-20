ASEAN Thailand: PM’s Office urges monks to observe new normal The Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office of Thailand, Anucha Nakasai, has urged Buddhist monks to realign their religious practices with the new normal, to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

World ASEAN senior officials discuss preparations for AMM Retreat Senior officials of ASEAN member countries met online on January 19 to discuss preparations for the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMMR) that is slated for January 21.

World Indonesia aims to become world's largest vannamei shrimp producer Indonesian Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono is targeting to turn the country into the world's largest vannamei shrimp producer by pushing production to 16 million tonnes annually from the current figure of below one million tonnes.

World Thailand: airlines cut flights due to reduced number of passengers At this time, those who need to travel by air to various provinces across Thailand are asked to follow announcements by the airlines because they have cut the number of flights to some provinces due to a reduced number of passengers during the COVID-19 epidemic.