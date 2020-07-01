At the opening of the 44th session of the UN Human Right Council (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy to promote human rights and highlighted the country’s effective and timely measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The diplomat delivered speeches on both capacities as representative of Vietnam and the ASEAN at dialogues on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ Global update on human rights and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the human rights situation in the Philippines, held on June 30, the first day of the 44th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Right Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mai underlined the priority given to ensuring life safety and rights to health care services of the people, especially vulnerable groups in society.

She highlighted the success of the Vietnamese Government and people in preventing and controlling COVID-19, stabilising the socio-economic situation, maintaining public order as well as the normal life of the community, along with the country’s policies to support post-pandemic recovery, thus protecting human rights.



Delivering the report regarding the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, underscored the concern about the bad influence of the pandemic to peace and development, stressing that it could extinguish hope to fulfil sustainable development goals of the UN 2030 Agenda if countries fail to join hands together to roll out urgent response.



Stressing the need to further ensure civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of the people, especially vulnerable groups, Bachelet called on all countries to continue cooperating with each other to make sure no one is left behind in the fight against the pandemic.



The 44th session, scheduled to last until July 17, will see more than 30 dialogues, including those with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the human rights situations in some countries including the Philippines, Myanmar, Eritrea, Belarus, Seria, Burundi, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Ukraine and Sudan.



To ensure safety, participants have the choice to deliver their speech directly at the hall or through videos./.