Vietnam highlights importance of peacebuilding efforts at UNGA meeting
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), stressed the importance of peacebuilding efforts when addressing the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Meeting on Peacebuilding Financing on April 27.
An overview of UN General Assembly’s High-Level Meeting on Peacebuilding Financing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), stressed the importance of peacebuilding efforts when addressing the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Meeting on Peacebuilding Financing on April 27.
As peacebuilding is an important activity of the UN in maintaining international peace and security, the international community should continue prioritising efforts to build peace as well as prevent conflicts and address their root causes, Giang said.
He emphasised the need for nations to carry out measures to promote reconciliation and unification through inclusive dialogue with the participation of women and youths.
It is also important to promote partnership between the UN and entities at the national, regional and international levels to ensure sustainable financing for peacebuilding.
On this basis, the Vietnamese ambassador proposed the international community respond to the UN Secretary-General’s appeal on unofficial development assistance commitments to countries affected by conflicts and to promoting gender equality in peacebuilding.
At the meeting, speakers and representatives of countries affirmed the importance of UN peacebuilding structure with the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) and the Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) being the core. They said that the UN’s peacekeeping activities are currently facing many challenges, including the increase in the number of conflicts and their complexity, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, while funding for the PBF and peacekeeping activities remains limited.
Some countries proposed the UN General Assembly allow the allocation of 100 million USD each year to the PBF, using the UN budget./.