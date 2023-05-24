Health WHO helps Vietnam seek rare drugs for botulism treatment The World Health Organisation (WHO) is urgently contacting to find a source of rare drugs to support Vietnam in treating botulinum poisoning cases, according to the Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam sees great opportunity to access mRNA vaccine production technology: UNDP official Vietnam is seeing a great opportunity to access the mRNA technology for vaccine production, said Patrick Haverman, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Vietnam, at a workshop held by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Health Strategy and Policy Institute (HSPI) under the Ministry of Health in Hanoi on May 22.

Health Phase 2 of TB control programme along Vietnam-Cambodia border begins The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has launched the second phase of its “Cross-border Tuberculosis control along the Vietnam and Cambodia border” project in partnership with Vietnam’s National Tuberculosis Control Programme and National Lung Hospital and Cambodia’s National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control.