Politics Vietnam to develop infrastructure for border trade with Cambodia The Prime Minister has issued a plan to implement a memorandum of understanding on the development and connection of border trade infrastructure between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Politics Party officials of Vietnam, Dominican Republic hold online talks Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan and General Secretary of the United Left Movement Party (MIU) of the Dominican Republic, Miguel Mejia, held an online talks on August 20.

Politics Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely Vietnam has asked Malaysia to treat detained Vietnamese fishermen humanely and handle issues relating to Vietnamese fishermen and fishing vessels in line with international law, taking into account that the two countries boast a strategic partnership and are members of ASEAN, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.