The commemoration aims to share the pain and loss suffered by families who have lost their loved ones to the pandemic.

This is also an opportunity to promote the tradition of great solidarity and the will of the nation to overcome difficulties, adapt safely and flexibly to and effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, and restore production and business and socio-economic development.

More than 23,180 people had died from COVID-19 in Vietnam by November 15. Among them, lots of medical staff died of the disease during taking care of patients.

Various policies have been introduced in Vietnam to help people affected by Covid-19, including lonely older people and orphans affected by COVID-19.

The Vietnamese National Assembly has recently asked for greater efforts to carry out social welfare support packages to assist affected people and ensure that everyone can gain the most convenient and fastest access to these packages.

It stressed the need to strengthen the protection of children's rights, especially those orphaned due to the pandemic.

In a related developments, the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, the hardest-hit by Covid-19, has recently proposed more assistance for lonely older people and orphans affected by COVID-19 in the city.

Accordingly, they will receive health insurance cards, travel pass cards used on public transport means, and entrance tickets to entertainment and cultural areas, sport clubs, and other paid services free-of-charge./.

VNA