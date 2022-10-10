Society Vietnam works to protect rights of girl child Vietnam has conducted numerous activities to respond to the International Day of the Girl Child 2022 (October 11), which is themed “Our time is now-our rights, our future”.

Society Companies pay same starting salary for new graduates from Vietnam and abroad For the first time in many years, the starting salary of new graduates from Vietnamese universities and overseas universities is the same (about 10.6 million VND, or 443.5 USD, per month), according to the Talent-Mercer Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) 2022.

Society Vietnam Coast Guard combats IUU fishing The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) High Command has said that it will take more drastic measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, contributing to maintaining order and safety at sea, and sustainably developing the maritime economy while consolidating national defence and security.

Society Young people from Vietnamese, Lao localities foster cooperation A memorandum of understanding for the 2022-2024 period was signed between the Quang Binh provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the Khammoune provincial Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union at their talks on October 7 in central province of Quang Binh.