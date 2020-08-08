Sci-Tech Database sharing important to developing e-government Database sharing between management agencies at both central and local levels is key to the process of developing e-government, experts have said.

Sci-Tech Apps rolled out to fight pandemic Those with smartphones would do well to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, the Authority of Information Technology Application at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has suggested.

Sci-Tech Communications programming platform Stringee launched The Ministry of Information and Communications launched a communications programming platform called Stringee on July 31 in Hanoi.

Sci-Tech First online exhibition platform to makes its debut in Vietnam The first online exhibition and fair platform in Vietnam, called HAWA Online Platform for Exhibition (HOPE), was introduced at a seminar held by the Ho Chi Minh City Handicraft and Wood Industry Association (HAWA) on July 29.