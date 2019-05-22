Experts said Vietnam holds huge potential for developing the resort market thanks to high economic growth and growing travel demand.

In 2018, Vietnam served 15.5 million foreign tourists, up 20 percent year on year, while the number of domestic holiday-makers reached 80 million, up 10 percent. The uptrend maintained in the first months of this year.

Grasping the opportunity, both local and foreign investors are investing much in resort projects in the country.

Experts said a continuous increase in foreign investment in Vietnam will help boost the demand for investing in property projects, including resorts.

They added compared with other Southeast Asian countries with strong tourism, the number of tourism property projects in Vietnam is still too modest. Meanwhile, its tourism grows by some 30 percent annually – a high rate compared with other nations around the world.-VNA