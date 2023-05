President Vo Van Thuong (R) receives Secretary of the National Security Council of Mongolia Jadamba Enkhbayar. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Mongolia is proud to be a friend of Vietnam - a country with increasing international prestige and position in the region and the world, which has a vital position in Mongolia's foreign policy in Southeast Asia, Secretary of the National Security Council of Mongolia Jadamba Enkhbayar told President Vo Van Thuong at their meeting in Hanoi on May 17.



President Thuong highlighted the fruitful friendship between the two nations in the last nearly seven decades, saying that the bilateral relations have been continuously consolidated and developed strongly.



He highly valued the outcomes of the working session between the Mongolian delegation with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies of Vietnam, stressing that on the basis of important results of the bilateral cooperation relationship, the two countries will make joint efforts to upgrade their relations and further promote comprehensive cooperation in the new context.



The Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, thus strengthening mutual understanding and trust, and implement measures to create more favourable conditions for people-to-people exchanges.



He also welcomed coordination results and proposals to further enhance cooperation between the National Security Council of Mongolia and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam, and thanked Mongolia for supporting Vietnam to build a cavalry mobile police force.



President Thuong called on the Mongolian side to support efforts of ASEAN and Vietnam in maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development, and freedom and safety of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.



He highlighted the importance of strengthening the Vietnam-Mongolia relations in the context of global and regional changes, saying that Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge to support Mongolia in expanding and strengthening ties with ASEAN for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.



Conveying his regards to Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President Thuong said Vietnam wants to welcome the Mongolian leader to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.



For his part, Jadamba Enkhbayar said that Vietnamese and Mongolian people have deep mutual understanding on the basis of the long-standing traditional friendship established by senior leaders of the two countries, and they often support each other in difficult times.

He informed the Vietnamese leader of the contents of cooperation between the National Security Council of Mongolia with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies of Vietnam, stressing that his country wants to further expand cooperation with Vietnam, especially in transport, railways and aviation.

The two countries should closely cooperate together in ensuring security and order for the peaceful lives of their people, he said.



The Mongolian official also conveyed the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to President Thuong to visit Mongolia./.