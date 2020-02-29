Politics HCM City intensifies collaboration with Germany’s Hessen State Politburo member and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan received Angela Dorn, Minister of Higher Education, Research and the Arts of Germany’s Hessen State, on February 28.

Politics Government approves MoU on ASEAN – China Centre establishment The Government has recently issued Resolution No.19/NQ-CP dated February 28, 2020 approving the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of ASEAN – China Centres between governments of ASEAN member states and China.

Politics Annual meeting discusses 2020 external work An annual meeting among the Foreign Ministry, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations was held in Hanoi on February 28 to review the Party and State’s external work in 2019 and outline orientations for this year.

Politics Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with RoK FM At a request from the side of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 28 talked over the phone with RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.