Vietnam holds series of activities of ASEAN Women’s Circle in US
Nguyen Phuong Lien, spouse of the Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, (L) and Kay Thi Kyi Wynn, the spouse of the Myanmar Ambassador to the US, (Source: VNA)
Washington DC (VNA) –The ASEAN Women’s Circle in Washington DC (AWC-DC) held a wide range of exchange activities in 2019 under the chair of Vietnam, thus contributing to tightening solidarity and mutual understanding between ASEAN member states.
The activities included a Malaysian cuisine day, visits to the Library of Congress and the Botanic Garden in Washington DC and the publication of the book “A Taste of ASEAN Cuisine", heard a meeting of the AWC-DC chaired by Nguyen Phuong Lien, spouse of the Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, on February 28.
On the occasion of the meeting, following Vietnam’s initiative, a fashion show was held, honouring traditional and modern costumes of the 10 ASEAN nations.
Participants were offered a chance to enjoy food of Vietnam and other ASEAN members. They were also introduced to Vietnam’s tourist attractions through banners displayed at the event.
At the AWC-DC meeting, Kay Thi Kyi Wynn, the spouse of the Myanmar Ambassador to the US, was elected as the Chair of the association in 2020./.