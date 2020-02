Nguyen Phuong Lien , spouse of the Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, (L) and Kay Thi Kyi Wynn, the spouse of the Myanmar Ambassador to the US, (Source: VNA)

–The ASEAN Women’s Circle in Washington DC (AWC-DC) held a wide range of exchange activities in 2019 under the chair of Vietnam, thus contributing to tightening solidarity and mutual understanding between ASEAN member states.The activities included a Malaysian cuisine day, visits to the Library of Congress and the Botanic Garden in Washington DC and the publication of the book “A Taste of ASEAN Cuisine", heard a meeting of the AWC-DC chaired by Nguyen Phuong Lien, spouse of the Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, on February 28.On the occasion of the meeting, following Vietnam’s initiative, a fashion show was held, honouring traditional and modern costumes of the 10 ASEAN nations.Participants were offered a chance to enjoy food of Vietnam and other ASEAN members. They were also introduced to Vietnam’s tourist attractions through banners displayed at the event.At the AWC-DC meeting, Kay Thi Kyi Wynn, the spouse of the Myanmar Ambassador to the US, was elected as the Chair of the association in 2020./.