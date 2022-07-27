Politics Quang Ngai urged to promote regional linkages Quang Ngai should pay greater attention to planning, with priority given to promoting regional linkages and expanding connectivity between its Chu Lai Open Economic Zone (OEZ) and Dung Quat Economic Zone (EZ) as well as the Central Highlands, according to National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics PM chairs monthly Cabinet meeting on legislation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a monthly Cabinet meeting on legislation in Hanoi on July 26, with four draft laws (amended) tabled for discussion.

Politics Deputy PM receives Lao Finance Minister Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received Lao Finance Minister Bounchom Ubonpaseuth in Hanoi on July 26, during which the host affirmed that Vietnam shares its happiness and difficulties with Laos.