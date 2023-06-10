Vietnam - Holy See relations record progress: official
Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Ba Ria - Vung Tau (VNA) - The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam (CBCV) hosted a meeting of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC) themed “FABC 50 Bangkok Document and its implications for Asia” in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau from June 5-10, looking back on the 50-year operation of the FABC and sharing ideas about activities to protect the environmental, ensure social justice and migration in Asia.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang said the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Holy See has recorded much progress.
The Vietnam - Holy See Joint Working Group held the 10th-round meeting in the Vatican on March 31, during which the two sides had extensive discussions on the Vietnam - Vatican relations, including issues related to the Vietnamese Catholic Church.
This was an important event in the process of upgrading bilateral relations, contributing to opening up favourable opportunities for the Catholic Church of Vietnam in integrating into the world Catholics, Thang stressed.
He affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always pursue a consistent policy of respecting and ensuring people’s right to freedom of belief and religion, creating conditions for religious organisations to operate in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and promoting good cultural and ethical values and resources of religions for the country’s development.
Vietnam's law on belief and religion has been increasingly improved, concretising the Party's viewpoints and policies, he said.
The official praised the Vietnamese Catholics for their engagement in and active contributions to the country's socio-economic development, especially in charity work, health care, and education.
The CBCV’s hosting affirms the Vietnamese Catholic Church’s position in the Catholic Church in Asian countries, and also fulfills its responsible commitments to Catholicism in the region as a member of the FABC, Thang stressed./.