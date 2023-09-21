Under the MoU, inked on September 19, the two sides will prioritize cooperation in training students, including enrolling Vietnamese students in the Hong Kong arts academy’s education and training programs.

Besides, cultural and art training units of Vietnam and Hong Kong will bolster exchanges and research as well as cooperate in organizing training activities in the performing art, music, dance, drama, theater and film production, among others.

The Hong Kong Academy for the Performing Arts is considered one of the leading art training schools in the world, ranking first in Asia and 10th globally. For many years, the academy has cooperated, enrolled and trained many Vietnamese talents./.

