Vietnam honours outgoing Japanese ambassador
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (first right) presents the Friendship Order to outgoing Japanese ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Japanese embassador Umeda Kunio thanks Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and the Foreign Ministry for helping him fulfill assigned tasks (Photo: VNA)
According to the ambassador, Vietnam has become a top important and trustworthy partner of Japan in the fields of politics, security, economy and human resources training (Photo: VNA)
