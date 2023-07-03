Travel New visa policies will boost tourism: insiders From August 15, people with Vietnamese e-visas can enter and exit the country any number of times within 90 days, a long-awaited and major overhaul of the country’s visa system that is expected to revive tourism and hospitality, according to industry insiders.

Travel Mekong Delta attracts visitors with eco-tourism Localities in the Mekong Delta region have developed products and services based on local natural advantages in eco-tourism in order to attract more holiday-makers during this summer.

Travel Mong Cai border city sees sharp increase of visitors at weekends The number of visitors to the border city of Mong Cai in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has increased sharply at weekends, according to a local official.

Travel Infographic Tourist arrivals in Hanoi reach 12.33 mln in first half Visitors to Hanoi totalled 12.33 million in the first half of this year, a 42% increase compared to the same period last year. International tourists accounted for 2.03 million, a seven-fold rise against the same period last year.