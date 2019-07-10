At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As official development assistance (ODA) plays an important role in the country’s socio-economic development, Vietnam hopes to receive further supports from its partners to diversify capital sources, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said on July 10.



He made the remarks while hosting Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra and Country Director for the World Bank in Vietnam Ousmane Dione, who are Co-Chairs of the Informal Ambassadors in Hanoi.



Minh highlighted the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to accelerate the disbursement of public investment and foreign loans, saying a line-up of policies have been carried out, including the Prime Minister’s decision to approve orientations for attraction, management and use of preferential loans and ODA from foreign donors during 2018-2020 with a vision until 2025, and the revised Public Investment Law project.



The Government will continue to improve and simplify procedures to receive ODA capital, he said, expressing his hope that donors will work closely with the Government in building legal frameworks to facilitate the disbursement of the capital.



It has already asked the National Assembly to put seven ODA projects in 2018 into the mid-term public investment plan for the 2016-2020 period. Besides, the Ministry of Planning and Investment has worked with competent ministries, sectors and localities to classify and make a list of slow-progress projects so as to have rational plans for timely adjustment, he added.



Regarding tardy signing and receipt of non-refundable assistance, Deputy PM Minh affirmed he would look back and order ministries to deliver report on the issue.-VNA