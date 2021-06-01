Health Vietnam reports 111 new COVID-19 cases A total of 111 new COVID-19 cases were added to the national tally over the past 12 hours to 6am on June 1, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health HCMC imposes social distancing under PM’s directive Streets in Ho Chi Minh City become much quieter than usual on May 31, the first day the city has applied social distancing order under the Prime Minister's Directive 15/2020 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Health Hanoi determined to reduce infection risks in concentrated quarantine areas Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on May 31 urged relevant forces to enhance management of concentrated quarantine areas and drastically implement measures to minimise cross-infection risks there.

Health Deputy PM orders all-out efforts for import of COVID-19 vaccines All possible measures must be taken and all obstacles must be addressed to soon secure COVID-19 vaccines, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is also Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, at a meeting on May 31.