Vietnam hopes for more RoK support to tackle post-war bomb consequences
Vietnam wants the Republic of Korea (RoK) to continue conducting projects to improve capacity and technical equipment and help the country overcome the consequences of bombs and mines left from war.
At the reception (Photo: VNA)
The statement was made by Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, at a reception for new Country Director of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Vietnam Cho Han-Deog in Hanoi on July 22.
Vinh congratulated the guest on his appointment and expressed his appreciation of the role KOICA plays in developing cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK. He thanked the RoK Government, agencies, and companies for their cooperation and support to Vietnam in overcoming the aftermath of toxic chemicals since 2017.
He affirmed that the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and the RoK are developing fruitfully in all fields, including defence.
For his part, Cho Han-Deog expressed his wish that leaders of Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence would continue creating favourable conditions for him to fulfil his duties as KOICA Country Director in Vietnam.
He affirmed that in his new position, he will continue with efforts to promote the friendship and cooperation between the ministry and KOICA as well as between the two countries./.