Vietnam hopes for soon resumption of Israel-Palestine talks
Vietnam has showed its hope that negotiations between Israel and Palestine will be resumed soon, and called on the international community to create favourable conditions for the talks.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the United Nations Security Council’s online discussion on the Middle-East situation, including issues related to Palestine, on November 18, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, welcomed the Palestinian administration’s recent announcement on its willingness to return to negotiations with Israel on the foundation of UN resolutions and international law.
He affirmed that Vietnam welcomed international cooperation initiatives that contributes to seeking a fair, sustainable and long-term solution to the peace process in the Middle East.
Quy expressed his concern about violent cases happening consecutively in many places and Israel’s building of new residential areas and destroying houses and property of Palestinian people in the West Bank. These activities violated international law and harmed the prospect for the implementation of the two-state solution, he added.
Participants at the discussion also expressed their concern about the humanitarian situation in Palestine.
They called on countries and international organisations to increase humanitarian aid to Palestine, along with assistance in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in occupied Palestinian territories.
They also lauded the Palestinian administration’s move to resume cooperation with Israel to deal with the current difficulties.
According to UN Middle East Envoy Nikolay Mladenov, after eight months of being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of unemployed labourers in Palestine has risen to an alarming rate, at 121,000, while 40 percent of Palestinian households lost more than half of their incomes and food security has been worsened.
Meanwhile, violence has continued in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, leaving many civilians dead and injured, he said./.