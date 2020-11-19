World Thailand puts forth four main issues at 31st APEC Ministerial Meeting Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai called for building an inclusive, resilient, sustainable and innovative future for Asia-Pacific while attending the 31st APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) held recently via video conference by Malaysia.

ASEAN Senior officials meet to prepare for 14th EAS Energy Ministers Meeting Senior energy officials of the East Asia Summit (EAS) countries gathered at an online meeting on November 18 to prepare for the 14th EAS Energy Ministers Meeting, one of important events within the framework of the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) in 2020.

ASEAN Malaysia hails Vietnam’s ASEAN 2020 chairmanship The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, despite the constraints posed by COVID-19, was able to bring together all the 10 ASEAN heads of Government, 10 foreign ministers, and eight representatives of the bloc’s dialogue partners, Kamsiah Kamaruddin, Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has said.