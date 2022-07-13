Politics ☀ Morning digest on July 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City holds important position in Vietnam - US ties: official As an economic, cultural, education, and scientific - technological hub of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City holds an important position in the connections between Vietnam and the US, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan has said.

Politics Top legislator pledges to facilitate Phu Tho’s socio-economic development National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has pledged to create conditions for the northern midland province of Phu Tho to turn its Viet Tri city, the land associated with Hung Kings – legendary founders of the nation – into a festive city.

Politics Parliaments of Vietnam, Laos exchange professional experience The Vietnamese National Assembly and its Lao counterpart exchanged professional experience during a seminar in Hanoi on July 12.