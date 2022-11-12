Politics PM Chinh meets RoK President in Phnom Penh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s President Yoon Suk-yeol in Phnom Penh on November 12.

Politics Vietnam gives top priority to developing ties with China: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, Government and people always treasure and give top priority to developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China.